Cookies pot shop opens in Tacoma, steakhouse reopens, new vintage store on Sixth Ave.
A new pot dispensary and retailer known as Cookies opened Wednesday, Oct. 28, in Tacoma.
According to a news release, the store at 3111 S. Pine St. offers a variety of cannabis products, from edibles to pre-rolls.
The location was previously home to the High Society dispensary. The new dispensary will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to midnight.
SIXTH AVENUE RESTAURANT REOPENS
The steakhouse and restaurant Asado will reopen Nov. 4.
The location had been closed since Aug. 8 in order to evaluate the state of the business.
In a post on social media, Asado said it would resume dinner service all week from 4-9 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and from 4-10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.
NEW RETAIL BOUTIQUE
Black Label Vintage, a retail boutique that specializes in vintage clothing and accessories, opened in Tacoma on Oct. 24.
At 711 St. Helens, #102, the business is open on Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. then Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
The store also offers purchases through an online Etsy shop.
