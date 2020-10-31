Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Cookies pot shop opens in Tacoma, steakhouse reopens, new vintage store on Sixth Ave.

A new pot dispensary and retailer known as Cookies opened Wednesday, Oct. 28, in Tacoma.

According to a news release, the store at 3111 S. Pine St. offers a variety of cannabis products, from edibles to pre-rolls.

The location was previously home to the High Society dispensary. The new dispensary will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to midnight.

SIXTH AVENUE RESTAURANT REOPENS

The steakhouse and restaurant Asado will reopen Nov. 4.

The location had been closed since Aug. 8 in order to evaluate the state of the business.

In a post on social media, Asado said it would resume dinner service all week from 4-9 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and from 4-10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.

NEW RETAIL BOUTIQUE

Black Label Vintage, a retail boutique that specializes in vintage clothing and accessories, opened in Tacoma on Oct. 24.

At 711 St. Helens, #102, the business is open on Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. then Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

The store also offers purchases through an online Etsy shop.

Profile Image of Chase Hutchinson
Chase Hutchinson
Chase Hutchinson covers art and culture for The News Tribune as well as writing film reviews. He previously worked at The Puget Sound Trail, the college paper of the University of Puget Sound from where he graduated.
