Average US gas price falls 3 cents to $2.19 per gallon

The Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 3 cents over the past two weeks to $2.19 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices will likely continue to drop because crude oil costs remain low.

The price at the pump is 50 cents below where it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area at $3.33 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma at $1.72 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $2.48 a gallon, down a penny from two weeks earlier.

