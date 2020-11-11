The Latest: Crawford joins Dalton on Cowboys’ COVID-19 list

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, spectators wear face masks to protect against COVID-19 during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Baltimore. A new set of rules are coming in just about every sport, almost all with enhanced health and safety in mind. If they work, games could get out of bubbles and return to arenas and stadiums with some fans in attendance sometime soon. Perhaps more importantly, they could also provide some common-sense solutions to virus issues in the real world. AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Dallas Cowboys have placed defensive end Tyrone Crawford on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The move comes the same day of what was supposed to be the only live practice of the bye week for Dallas. The practice was canceled because Pittsburgh announced a positive COVID-19 test for tight end Vance McDonald on Monday, a day after he played 24 snaps against the Cowboys.

Crawford’s addition means Dallas has two players on the COVID-19 list. Quarterback Andy Dalton has been on it almost two weeks.

Dalton was supposed to start last weekend against Pittsburgh. Instead, Garrett Gilbert was the fourth starting quarterback in a span of five weeks for the Cowboys. Star Dak Prescott is out for the season with a broken ankle.

The Big Ten football game between No. 3 Ohio State and host Maryland on Saturday has been canceled because of an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Terrapins program.

Maryland has halted team-related activities after eight players tested positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days.

The decision to cancel the game was made by Maryland athletic director Damon Evans and school president Darryll Pines based on recommendation from University health officials and following consultation with the Big Ten Conference.

Ohio State is unbeaten after three games and Maryland has won two straight following a season-opening loss at Northwestern.

Seton Hall’s men’s basketball team has paused all team activities because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The school said the person who tested positive was a among the program’s “Tier 1” personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, staff and managers.

Wisconsin says it won’t have any fans for basketball or hockey home games for what the school describes as “an indefinite period of time.”

The policy covers men’s and women’s basketball as well as men’s and women’s hockey.

Wisconsin already had announced it wouldn’t sell season tickets for basketball or hockey. Season ticket holders already have been refunded or are in the process of being refunded.

Wisconsin opens its men’s hockey season at Notre Dame this weekend before hosting Michigan on Nov. 19-20. Wisconsin starts its women’s hockey season Nov. 27-28 at Ohio State and has its home opener Dec. 11-12 against Minnesota-Duluth.

The men’s and women’s basketball schedules haven’t been released yet.

Wisconsin already is playing home football games without fans. A COVID-19 outbreak within the football program caused the school to cancel scheduled games with Nebraska and Purdue the last two weekends, but the 13th-ranked Badgers expect to return to action Saturday at Michigan.

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will miss his second straight game Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Broncos haven’t discussed the development publicly. The person confirmed Harris’ diagnosis, which was first reported by KOA News Radio in Denver.

Harris missed last week’s game at Atlanta after going on the COVID-19/reserve list Friday following his exposure to somebody with the virus.

Later that day, Harris tweeted, “Not gonna lie this being in the hotel away from your family stuff is lonely as hell.”

Coach Vic Fangio said earlier this week that he expected Harris to return to practice Wednesday along with guard Graham Glasgow, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus two weeks ago.

Harris becomes the fourth Broncos player who has tested positive for the virus. Three assistant coaches have also spent time under COVID-19 protocols and executives John Elway and Joe Ellis both tested positive last week.

— AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton reported from Colorado.

The Minnesota Vikings will not sell tickets for any of their remaining four home games.

The Vikings announced they will no longer work this season on hosting more than 250 fans at U.S. Bank Stadium, the current state-mandated maximum crowd size for indoor gatherings. They’ve been talking all year with stadium, state and city officials about devising a way to safely and responsibly open the gates. Minnesota’s rising COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates this fall have prevented any progress on that front.

The Vikings have hosted a limited by-invitation group of family members of players and staff this season.

The Vikings are 1-3 at home. Over the last four years, they were 23-9 at U.S. Bank Stadium, tied for the best home regular-season record in the NFC over that span.

German soccer club Hoffenheim has put its entire team in isolation after three new coronavirus cases added to a recent spike in infections.

Hoffenheim says midfielder Sebastian Rudy, forward Ishak Belfodil and an unnamed staff member have tested positive. A fourth person’s test gave an unclear result and is being repeated.

Two other Hoffenheim players previously tested positive after joining the Danish and Israeli national teams during the international break. Another Hoffenheim player and a staff member had positive tests last week.

Hoffenheim lost to Wolfsburg 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday and next plays Stuttgart on Nov. 21.

The wrestling world championships have been canceled because of travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

United World Wrestling says there weren’t enough entries for next month’s tournament in Serbia to meet its criteria for a world championship event. UWW adds that travel restrictions and other “participation hurdles” made it hard for teams to sign up by a Nov. 5 deadline.

UWW had wanted at least eight of the top-10 ranked nations and 70% of the athletes from last year’s world championships to participate. A smaller “Individual World Cup” tournament will be held in Serbia instead.

Norway’s friendly soccer match against Israel has been canceled because of the risk of contracting COVID-19.

The Norwegian soccer federation says the decision was recommended by national health authorities one day after an Israel player tested positive.

Norway will still play at Romania on Sunday and at Austria next Wednesday in the Nations League.

Israel is scheduled to play at the Czech Republic on Sunday and host Scotland next Wednesday.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team’s three upcoming games.

The Swedish soccer federation says Andersson had been in quarantine since last week when a family member tested positive. He then tested positive on Tuesday.

Sweden plays a friendly at Denmark and then has Nations League games against Croatia and at France.

Hungary coach Marco Rossi has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his team’s European Championship playoff against Iceland.

The Hungarian soccer federation says Rossi is isolating from the players and team staff.

Hungary will host Iceland in Budapest on Thursday for a place at next year’s Euro 2020. Budapest is one of 12 scheduled host cities for the tournament.

Hungary will have two home games in Group F if it beats Iceland and qualifies. The group also includes Germany, defending champion Portugal and World Cup champion France.

No fans will be allowed to attend the match at the 67,000-capacity Puskas Arena because of a decision by the national government to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Belgium goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has left the national squad ahead of a friendly game against Switzerland after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kaminski had been called up this week by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as a late replacement for Hendrik Van Crombrugge.

Kaminski plays for Blackburn in England’s second division. He is the second Belgium international ruled out of the match because of the coronavirus after Eden Hazard. The Real Madrid forward has been quarantined in Spain.

Center back Thomas Vermaelen also will miss the game after Japanese authorities did not allow him to travel. Vermaelen plays for Vissel Kobe.

Belgium will play England and Denmark in the Nations League after the friendly against Switzerland.