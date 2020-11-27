Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Grains mixed, livestock higher

The Associated Press

\CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell .028 cent at $5.9840 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .012 cent at $4.2320 a bushel; Dec. oats fell .006 cent at $2.8440 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose .032 cent at 11.9140 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .003 cent at $1.1152 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .0017 cent $1.4005 a pound; Dec. lean hogs gained .003 cent at .6562 a pound.

