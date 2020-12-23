Churchill Downs names new president of historic racetrack

Churchill Downs Inc. has named a new president of Churchill Downs Racetrack, the home of the Kentucky Derby.

Mike Anderson, a vice president of operations at Churchill Inc., is the track's 14th president, the company said in a release.

Churchill said Anderson led the planning and construction of more than $300 million in capital projects at the company's properties.

Anderson replaced Kevin Flanery, who had been at the helm of the track since 2009. Flanery announced his retirement earlier this year.

Anderson said taking the president's job is “the privilege of a lifetime.”

This year’s 146th running of the Derby was postponed from May for the first time since 1945. The first race in the Triple Crown was held in September without spectators due to the pandemic.