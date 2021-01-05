Global stocks mixed after Wall St drop as virus cases rise

A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday, echoing pullbacks on Wall Street, as worries grew about surging coronavirus cases in the region, with Japan preparing to declare a state of emergency. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) AP

Global shares were mixed Tuesday after a retreat on Wall Street on the first trading day of the year.

France's CAC 40 rose 0.1% in early trading to 5,595.25, while Germany's DAX inched down nearly 0.1% to 13,719.03. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.7% to 6,618.42. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with both Dow and S&P 500 futures up 0.1%.

Shares are trading in a narrow range ahead of a run-off election for senatorial seats in the state of Georgia that will determine whether Republicans retain control of the Senate. The vote is expected to have a critical impact on the potential effectiveness of President-elect Joseph Biden.

With coronavirus cases climbing at frightening rates around the world, more lockdown orders to fight the pandemic threaten to undermine a global economic recovery, countering progress thanks to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.4% to finish at 27,158.63 as the government was preparing to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and several surrounding areas.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down less than 0.1% to 6,681.90. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.6% to 2,990.57, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.6% to 27,649.86. The Shanghai Composite climbed 0.7% to 3,528.68.

On Monday, U.S. stocks pulled back from their recent record highs, as big swings returned to Wall Street at the onset of a year where the dominant expectation has been for a powerful economic rebound to sweep the world.

Investors have been hoping that vaccines will allow daily life around the world to slowly return to normal. That's helped spark a recent recovery for stocks of travel-related businesses, smaller companies and other industries left behind for much of the pandemic.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 5 cents to $47.57 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It shed 92 cents to $47.62 on Monday.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 9 cents to $51.00 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 102.92 Japanese yen from 103.13 yen late Monday. The euro cost $1.2269, up from $1.2249.