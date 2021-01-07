Business

Ferry resumes service at Mammoth Cave National Park

The Associated Press

CAVE CITY, Ky.

A ferry at Mammoth Cave National Park has resumed service after being closed earlier this year for a renovation project.

The Green River Ferry resumed shuttling vehicles across the waterway on Sunday, the Bowling Green Daily News reported.

The service closed in September for a project to extend the access ramp by 30 feet into the Green River. The ferry is operating daily between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., the park service said.

The extended ramp will mean fewer interruptions of service due to low water levels, Mammoth Cave National Park spokeswoman Molly Schroer said.

