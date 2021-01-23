SC Transportation Department gets high marks in audit

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said auditors have found no problems with the agency's finances for a second year.

Independent firm Mauldin & Jenkin reviewed the agency's spending during the fiscal year that ended in June 2020 and announced their findings to the agency earlier this month, the SCDOT said in a statement.

The audit said the agency has strong internal controls to prevent improper or unnecessary spending.

Auditors also said the increases in gas taxes for road improvements that started in 2017 have not increased spending on non-road related items at the agency, SCDOT said.

SCDOT board members praised the clean audits. The agency struggled with leadership and was criticized for its spending priorities and inability to pay its bills on time before SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall took over in 2016.

"This audit is a reflection of SCDOT’s on-going efforts to be completely accountable and transparent and to be as efficient as possible," Hall said in a statement.