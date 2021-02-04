Business

Adtran: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.

Adtran Inc. (ADTN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The networking equipment maker posted revenue of $130.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $2.4 million, or 5 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $506.5 million.

Adtran shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 84% in the last 12 months.

