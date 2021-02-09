Business

Carrier Global: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $884 million.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $4.59 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.98 billion, or $2.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.46 billion.

Carrier Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $1.95 per share.

Carrier Global shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year.

  Comments  

Business

Wesco International: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 09, 2021 3:43 AM

Business

Aramark: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

February 09, 2021 3:41 AM

Business

Centene: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 09, 2021 3:27 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service