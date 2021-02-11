Business

First American Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif.

First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $280.3 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of $2.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $2.11 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $2.15 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $696.4 million, or $6.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.09 billion.

First American Financial shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 9.5% in the last 12 months.

