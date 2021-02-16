Editorial Roundup: Kansas

Topeka Capitol-Journal. February 12, 2021.

Editorial: We could envision an honest debate about public vs. private schools. The Kansas Legislature isn’t giving us that.

The Kansas Legislature has decided to wade into the fraught issue of schools and COVID-19 — by looking to undermine public education.

As The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Andrew Bahl wrote last week: “The debate over education savings accounts, an option currently used by a half-dozen states as a stand-in for school vouchers, comes as lawmakers increasingly signal they will be more aggressive in expanding the state’s choice programs, much to the chagrin of public school advocates.”

The concept is that students in lower socio-economic groups, those considered to be at-risk, or those educated through remote or hybrid methods for a lengthy amount of time could qualify for the accounts and use them for private schooling. As families have made their way through this pandemic, we can certainly understand the appeal of the concept.

But let’s take a step back. Kansas conservatives have advocated on behalf of private schools for decades, and badmouthed public education over the same period. Meanwhile, these same legislators have been more than happy to cut funding for schools.

So it’s a little rich, now that the nation faces a once-in-a-century pandemic, for these same lawmakers to claim that private schools are a miracle cure for at-risk students. These are the same private schools that can pick and choose their students and that students would be forced to re-qualify for each year under the same legislation.

Hydroxychloroquine was touted as a miracle cure, too, and we all saw how that worked out.

Our current educational system doesn’t work for all students all the time. That’s true enough, and it’s worth time and attention. We could imagine an honest argument for school vouchers. We can imagine an honest debate about public vs. private schools. Yet those aren’t the discussions we’re having now.

Everyone could use less bad-faith lecturing and more good-faith conversations across the aisle.

You know what would actually support students and teachers in this state? A Legislature that supported public health guidance and a mask mandate. You know what would actually lead to more in-person schooling? Lawmakers who were more interested in keeping their constituents healthy than in scoring political points against a Democratic governor.

You know what would actually lead to more learning in the state of Kansas? Legislators who actually paid attention in school themselves.

___

Wichita Eagle. February 9, 2021.

Editorial: Dropping Wichita North High’s racist mascot showed courage and kindness

It’s not easy to make a controversial decision.

It’s not comfortable angering students, employees and members of the community who disagree with you.

It’s not simple to upend history and tradition.

But members of the Wichita school board, who voted unanimously Monday night to discontinue the Redskins mascot at North High School, did the right thing. They showed tolerance, courage, and most importantly, leadership.

“I think this is a positive development,” said board member Ben Blankley. “And if we can do one kind thing in this heck of a year, let’s do this.”

Terrell Davis, the district’s executive director of public affairs and special projects, chaired a 10-person committee that researched and debated North High’s mascot. On Monday, he delivered a powerful and unequivocal message, backed by evidence of the mascot’s racist connotations, that change was overdue.

“The term is offensive to Native Americans and the Native American culture,” Davis said, “and the term is racially and culturally insensitive.”

The district’s committee included North High students, alumni, faculty and administrators, as well as a Native American spiritual leader, the education coordinator for the Mid-America All-Indian Museum, and the director of the school district’s Title VII Native American Indian Education Program.

The board’s decision — 6-0 after board member Mike Rodee resigned unexpectedly at the start of the meeting — ends decades of debate over North’s mascot, which was widely viewed as a derogatory term for Native Americans.

The word’s history is so disturbing, in fact, that Davis cautioned listeners at the start of his presentation:

“We would like to warn you and the virtual audience that we will be discussing a potentially emotional and racially charged subject,” he said. “The subject matter is graphic at times, and we will do our best to present it in a historical context.”

If the mascot was that troubling, did he need to go further?

Unfortunately, yes.

Leading up to Monday’s meeting, Wichita board members received more than 120 comments about North High’s mascot. A majority urged the board to retain the mascot, claiming that it was intended to honor, not offend, Native Americans.

Many said the push to drop or change the mascot was an example of “cancel culture,” of political correctness to an extreme, of peer pressure, of creating controversy where none existed.

“It is part of history and cannot and should not be removed because of a few who dislike it,” wrote one person.

Thankfully, board members realized this wasn’t — and shouldn’t be — a decision by popular opinion. They recognized that no matter how long the mascot had been around or how well-intended its origins at North High, its existence created subtle, relentless attacks on Native Americans. They acknowledged that words matter.

During Monday’s discussion, board members read or heard the name “Redskin” more than 50 times.

“Our committee debated if we should use the word in our presentation tonight, but the decision was to allow you to feel the uneasiness of hearing (and) seeing the word over and over again,” Davis said. “This is what our Native American students and other students who find it offensive experience every day at school.”

Fortunately, that ends now. Along with dropping the mascot and nickname — while preserving North High’s Native American-inspired artworks, architecture and logo — the school board voted to establish a curriculum for North’s ninth-graders that will highlight the school’s history. Some board members wisely suggested that students across the district should learn more about Native Americans’ history and influence — and they should.

Monday’s decision was necessary and overdue. And though it may prompt a backlash from some corners, Wichita district leaders did the right and moral thing.

They finally, decidedly moved North High School — and the Wichita community — forward.

___

Kansas City Star. February 13, 2021.

Editorial: Video slot machines in Johnson County? They’re a gamble with your money — and the law

Wouldn’t it be convenient if, instead of your having to drive to a casino to gamble, they brought the casino to your neighborhood convenience store? Wouldn’t that be great?

That may actually be happening in at least one Olathe convenience store, and neighbors certainly don’t think it’s all that great — with reports of large amounts of cash changing hands, groups of unmasked gamblers playing what may be video slot machines, and even bringing in cold beer to hoist while they do it.

All without government oversight, and all likely illegal. And raising concerns about the potential for associated crimes that unregulated gambling and chunks of covert cash can bring.

The Star Editorial Board has learned that at least one payout to a customer may have been as high as $6,000. Others may have been higher.

“We’ve just recently got some similar information,” said Olathe Police Department spokesman Sgt. Joel Yeldell.

Yeldell said the department has become aware of the situation from a handful of concerned citizens, and is investigating — beefing up police patrol and presence in the business and surrounding area and monitoring for violations of the law.

Law enforcement may also reach out to the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, since it’s possible the store may be harboring an illegal video slot machine.

“It’s our understanding that could be in play in this situation,” Yeldell said.

The Star is not naming the store because it is under active investigation. But it sounds as if Olathe police are taking this situation seriously, as well they should. While there are more serious crimes afoot than illegitimate gambling devices, they are illegal for good reasons. The gaming industry is tightly regulated, as it should be. When you lay your money on the line, you deserve a legitimate chance of winning. The public should never trust unregulated gambling and gaming machines, and they can be a breeding ground for other illicit activities — all of which depress the quality of life in an area.

Indeed, the Star Editorial Board visited with one business owner near the store in question who confirmed a heightened concern over increased crime because of the free-flowing cash.

PRIZE PLUS CHANCE PLUS FEE EQUALS ILLEGAL

There is a school of thought out there that if you label a gambling machine a “no contest/no chance amusement device,” as some in Missouri have been — meaning the operator’s claims about your chances of winning are displayed — that it’s not gambling.

“That doesn’t sound right to me,” said Todd Allen, Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission government relations manager.

Allen said if there’s a prize, chance involved, and a fee involved, it’s gambling: “If it’s not in a legal gambling hall and it’s gambling — and it has those three elements — it’s probably not legal.”

Moreover, ask yourself this: If it is legal, then why in heaven’s name aren’t more businesses installing the machines to make off like bandits?

Asked his response to amounts of $6,000 or more changing hands at a local convenience store, Allen said, “Wow. I would say that’s quite a bit. That’s quite a bit of gambling when it’s not in a legal jurisdiction.”

The machines aren’t necessarily ubiquitous, but they’re scattered all around. The Columbia Missourian found at least three stores there with the machines. Four Leavenworth County stores had eight machines confiscated in 2019. And in 2017, 284 machines were seized in Wichita through a joint operation of the Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County officials and the Kansas’ gaming commission.

“Our understanding is this is the only establishment in Olathe that has one,” Yeldell said of the store now under investigation. “If citizens know otherwise, please contact us.”

Again, these aren’t the most heinous crimes you’ll read about this year. But illegal casino gambling, if that’s what this is, is an incubator for all kinds of nastiness.

Nastiness you probably don’t want in your neighborhood.

END