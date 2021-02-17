Tootsie Roll: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $15 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share.

The confectionary products maker posted revenue of $127.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $59 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $467.4 million.

Tootsie Roll shares have climbed roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped nearly 10% in the last 12 months.