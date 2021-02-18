Epam: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $85.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.46. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.81 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $723.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $702.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $327.2 million, or $5.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.66 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.62 to $1.70.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.20 to $7.41 per share.

Epam shares have climbed slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 65% in the last 12 months.