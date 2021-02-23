Business

Arconic: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $64 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $109 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.68 billion.

Arconic shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year.

