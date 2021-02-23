TopBuild: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $70.8 million.

The Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The insulation products company posted revenue of $721.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $702.9 million.

TopBuild expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion.

TopBuild shares have climbed slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 62% in the last 12 months.