Cabot: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $131.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $456.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $409.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $200.5 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.47 billion.

Cabot shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.06, an increase of 20% in the last 12 months.