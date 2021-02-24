Kura Oncology: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 45 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $89.6 million, or $1.69 per share.

Kura Oncology shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.