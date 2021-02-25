The Albertsons companies in Washington state are hiring to administer vaccinations

The Albertsons Companies, under the Safeway, Albertsons, and Haggen brands in Washington state, announced this week they are hiring for licensed and entry-level positions at all 177 pharmacies throughout the state. AP file photo

The Albertsons Companies, under the Safeway, Albertsons, and Haggen brands in Washington state, announced this week they are hiring for licensed and entry-level positions at all 177 pharmacies throughout the state.

The stores are hiring for two positions: licensed pharmacy technicians to administer vaccines and pharmacy assistants to provide administrative support for the vaccine program, according to a news release.

Licenses are required for both positions; however, those applying for the pharmacy assistant positions do not need prior experience. They will be provided with instructions on how to apply for a pharmacy assistant license, including the option of six-month, on-the-job training to become a licensed pharmacy technician.

For additional information about job descriptions, benefits, and to submit an application, go to albertsonscompanies.com/careers.

—Rolf Boone