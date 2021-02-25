Business

Papa John’s: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Papa John's International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $13.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $469.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $465.5 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $57.9 million, or $1.28 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.81 billion.

Papa John's shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 50% in the last 12 months.

