Business

Tree.com: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $8.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $222.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $221.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $48.3 million, or $3.71 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $910 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $270 million.

Tree.com shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

