Macy’s planned closure in Federal Way part of sweep of store reductions

The Macy’s store at The Commons at Federal Way is set to close this spring.

Macy’s, like other retailers, has been working to adjust to reduced in-store commerce during the pandemic, with store shutdowns during lockdowns and reduced mall traffic as people avoid crowds to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The retail giant announced in January it would be closing 36 Macy’s brand stores and one Bloomingdale’s location by midyear.

In Washington state, The Commons store in Federal Way and the Macy’s at NorthTown Mall in Spokane are set to close before end of April, but could close sooner.

An email sent to local customers this week formally announcing the Federal Way store closure said an ongoing sale would run through April 18.

USA Today reported in January that some Macy’s stores in Colorado and Delaware have changed from in-store shopping and turned into “omni service centers” limited to online order pickups and fulfillment.

In its email this week to local customers, Macy’s referred shoppers after the closure to visit its other stores in the area at South Hill Mall (Puyallup), Southcenter (Tukwaila), and at Tacoma Mall, or its online site or on its app.

Pre-pandemic in February 2020, the retailer said it expected to close 125 stores over the next three years and slashing 2,000 jobs.

On Tuesday, Macy’s announced its fourth quarter “exceeded our expectations” in results after consecutive quarters of losses.

In its news release announcing its earnings, Macy’s said it “anticipates 2021 as a recovery and rebuilding year as the company sets a foundation for growth.”

It added, “The company’s annual guidance contemplates continued pandemic-related challenges in the spring season with momentum building in the back half of 2021.”