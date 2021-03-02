Business

Big 5: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $21 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 83 cents per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $290.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55.9 million, or $2.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

Big 5 shares have climbed 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.77, increasing sixfold in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

California court upholds now-lapsed LA County dining ban

March 02, 2021 7:04 PM

Business

Idaho House OKs legislation to defund abortion providers

March 02, 2021 6:35 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service