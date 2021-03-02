Big 5: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $21 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 83 cents per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $290.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55.9 million, or $2.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

Big 5 shares have climbed 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.77, increasing sixfold in the last 12 months.