Marchex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The advertising and marketing company posted revenue of $12.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $38.4 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $51.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.18. A year ago, they were trading at $2.66.