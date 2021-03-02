Rigel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $18.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $29.7 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $108.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.31. A year ago, they were trading at $2.16.