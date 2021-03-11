Business

EXp World Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

BELLINGHAM, Wash.

EXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellingham, Washington-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The company posted revenue of $609.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $31.1 million, or 21 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.8 billion.

EXp World Holdings shares have risen 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed tenfold in the last 12 months.

