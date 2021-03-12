Auto supplier expanding facility, adding 97 jobs

An auto supplier is expanding a facility in western Kentucky and adding 97 jobs, officials said.

Metalsa Structural Products Inc. currently employs more than 600 people in Christian County, where the company manufactures chassis structures for vehicles. It plans to upgrade its existing facility and add new equipment, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement announcing the expansion. The project is expected to be complete by next October.

“Our expansion is significant because it allows us to support our customers’ growing business and meet their demands while also supporting the growth of our community," Metalsa spokesman Gustavo Andres said.

The company also has facilities in Elizabethtown and Owensboro and its growth will help strengthen the state's economy, Beshear said.

“If we are going to have a strong economy well into the future, automotive companies — particularly a strong supplier base — will be essential in making that goal a reality,” he said.