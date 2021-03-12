Business

Assertio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $30.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $28.1 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $106.3 million.

The company's shares closed at 95 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 93 cents.

  Comments  

Business

Auto supplier expanding facility, adding 97 jobs

March 12, 2021 1:28 AM

Business

Shipping supply maker plans $47M Georgia plant, hiring 400

March 12, 2021 1:14 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service