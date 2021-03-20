Beloved owner of Sherry’s Cake Shop in Pensacola dies at 68

Even if you never indulged in the homemade sweets at Sherry’s Cake Shop on Massachusetts Avenue, the odds are high that you’ve tasted desserts elsewhere in Pensacola that were influenced by Sherry Hardy’s mastery in the kitchen.

Hardy, who died March 8 at the age of 68, valued family before anything else, but after that, she was widely known as one of the best bakers in town. Because of her passion to teach and share her baking expertise with others, her reach in the local baking community was massive.

“She was so willing to share all her knowledge. That was one of the great things about her,” said Lisa Daugherty, a Pensacola at-home baker who owns Sweet Lisa’s Cakes. Daugherty said she considered Hardy a mentor and a friend.

“I took her class years ago,” Daugherty added. “She would encourage you to take her recipes home to make them our own. And I did that, I still keep all of that with me.”

SHERRY’S BAKE SHOP TRAINED GENERATIONS OF FUTURE BAKERS

Hardy came just shy of 50 years in the baking business. The shop she owned since 1986 at 510 Massachusetts Ave., the one that’s still open today, was more than just a retail bakery. For years, Hardy held a baking school there and instructed baking and decorating classes for both children and adults.

“It was usually just a two-day class, like a Tuesday and a Wednesday, two hours in the morning,” said Linda Kay Favorite, one of Hardy’s five younger sisters. “When kids got out of school, there were classes on summer break. She would start it out with maybe ages as young as 6 through 12.”

Hardy held classes right up until the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in March 2020. As good of a baker and a teacher as she was, her five sisters and one brother said they just couldn’t replicate her greatness. It was a skill didn’t make its way through the entire gene pool.

“She was the artist of our family,” said sister Mary Lou Bird. “I can’t draw a straight line. I’d look at those cakes and say, ‘That’ll never happen for me.’ But she was a true artist.”

FROM WEDDING CAKES TO BAKING FOR THE BLUE ANGELS

At the shop, Hardy was one of the go-to wedding cake bakers in town. She was an adept candy maker and one of the most trusted specialty cake makers in town. She regularly received requests from Naval Air Station Pensacola over the years to bake blue-and-gold themed cakes for different military events and occasions.

“She’s made awesome Blue Angels cakes and would deliver them herself to the base,” Bird said. “She took great pride in that. I honestly don’t know what the Navy base is going to do now.”

Across her general customer base, Hardy was revered for her world-famous devil dogs and petit fours.

“I loved the devil dogs so much that one year for my birthday she made me a devil dog cake,” said sister Linda Kay Favorite.

“And that is a chocolate cake with white cream, covered in chocolate chips,” added sister Susan Jernigan. “So it is sugar, sugar, sugar.”

BAKING WAS BOTH JOB AND PASSION

When Hardy was done baking on a given day at the shop, she may have gone home but she never technically clocked out. When she finished making treats for all of Pensacola, she went home and baked for a narrower audience — her family and extended family.

On Easter, the family could count on Hardy’s coconut cake. On Christmas, it was the chocolate cake.

“Her Key lime cake was to die for,” said sister Lisa Favorite.

“She did not just bring one dessert to the family function, she brought several,” sister Nancy Pelfrey added.

Her gift in the kitchen made for a natural gateway to the hearts of the people she loved the most — her six siblings, two sons, three nieces, four nephews and for the past five years, her grandson, Fisher Hardy.

“For the last five years, that has been her life,” Jernigan said, pointing down to the 5-year-old, who played on the floor of his grandmother’s cake shop. As Fisher played, customers casually sidestepped him to place their orders, almost signaling that a certain type of family, living room feel was to be expected at Sherry’s, and her customers were part of that family.

‘SHE WASN’T IN IT FOR ANY OTHER REASON THAN TO MAKE PEOPLE HAPPY’

Hardy was described by her sisters as a fighter, which doesn’t need to be verbalized considering she had twice beaten cancer in her life.

Professionally and personally, nearly everyone who got to know her quickly learned she was a humble woman.

The sisters said if Hardy was here today to read the complimentary comments she has received over the last eight days — of which there have been hundreds — the modest baker would probably deflect or shake them off.

“If she were standing right here to hear all of this, she wouldn’t do anything more than say, ‘Hmm, is that right?’” Jernigan said, as the other sisters shared a laugh. “She wasn’t in it for any other reason than to make people happy through what she did.”

As the family grieves, they’re not yet thinking about the future of Sherry’s Cake Shop, which is being managed by Hardy’s son, Ryne Hardy. What the family is thinking about is how grateful they are to the community for their well wishes and offerings of support.

“It’s been overwhelming,” said Lisa Favorite, who said that even in Hardy’s last days, her kind soul and warm nature was still having a positive impact on the people around her.

“One of her nurses called me and started crying when she was talking about Sherry,” she added. “This was someone that had only known Sherry for a very short while. And she made such an impact that this lady said she was a better person for knowing Sherry. I actually told her, ‘Thank you for calling me today. Because through all this negativity, that was awesome.’”