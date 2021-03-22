Synnex: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Synnex Corp. (SNX) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $87.8 million.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $4.94 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.71 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Synnex expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.80 to $2.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.7 billion to $5 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Synnex shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 38% in the last 12 months.