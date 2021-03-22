Security company plans to hire online, in-person at Tacoma job fair March 28-29

Security and facilities services company Allied Universal seeks to hire more than 300 security professionals in Tacoma.

Add another company to the region’s spurt of hiring.

Hiring events will take place from noon to 6 p.m. March 28, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 29 in the spot that was formerly Bergman Luggage next to Nordstrom’s at the Tacoma Mall, 4502 S. Steele St..

In addition to in-person interviews, online applicants can participate at bit.ly/313PPk2.

“We are recruiting for all shifts for all levels of experience,” said JoAnn Benavidez, regional recruiting manager, Allied Universal, in its news release.

According to the announcement, potential jobs include event staff and security for COVID-19 vaccination sites, Sounders soccer, Mariners baseball, Tacoma Dome and Lumen Field.

Jobs also include event security for corporate accounts including Microsoft, Amazon and Washington State Convention Center.

“Our clients, and the public at large, rely on us to keep our communities and businesses safe and secure especially during these challenging times,” said Steve Jones, chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “Our security professionals play a pivotal part ensuring facilities can continue business as usual and other businesses that had to close, can rest assured that their assets will remain protected.”

For full-time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. Pay rates range from $13.69 to $17 an hour.

Applicants must be at least 18 with a high-school diploma, GED or five years work experience. Applicants must pass a background and drug test.

To see its listings available nationwide, go to jobs.aus.com/. More information on the Tacoma event at bit.ly/3tQPFsJ.