Granite Construction: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Watsonville, California-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The contractor and construction materials producer posted revenue of $945.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $145.1 million, or $3.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.56 billion.

Granite Construction shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.