Walgreens: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.03 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $32.78 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.85 billion.

Walgreens shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.