Grains mixed, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 10.50 cents at $6.17 a bushel; May corn declined 20 cents at $5.5125 a bushel; May oats was up .50 cent at $3.7375 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 17 cents at $14.10 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .42 cent at $1.2097 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained 2.18 cents at $1.4630 a pound; April lean hogs rose .68 cent at 1.0225 a pound.

