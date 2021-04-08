Grains lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 13.50 cents at $6.2750 a bushel; May corn was advanced 23.75 cents at $5.80 a bushel; May oats was up 3.50 cents at $3.7650 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 8.50 cents at $14.1725 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose 1.27 cents at $1.2392 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off .55 cent at $1.4662 a pound; April lean hogs was up .92 cent at 1.0347 a pound.