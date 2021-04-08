Business

Grains lower, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 13.50 cents at $6.2750 a bushel; May corn was advanced 23.75 cents at $5.80 a bushel; May oats was up 3.50 cents at $3.7650 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 8.50 cents at $14.1725 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose 1.27 cents at $1.2392 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off .55 cent at $1.4662 a pound; April lean hogs was up .92 cent at 1.0347 a pound.

  Comments  

Business

2 new airlines await Americans looking to fly somewhere

April 08, 2021 7:24 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service