Farmer: Vidalia onions could be smaller, a bit pricier

VIDALIA, Ga.

Georgia's signature sweet onions may be a little smaller and a little more expensive this year.

Vidalia onions are scheduled to begin shipping on April 19, arriving in stores in the following days.

Farmer Aries Haygood told WMAZ-TV that cooler-than-normal weather has stunted onion growth, meaning the average onion may only be 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) around instead of 4 inches (10 centimeters).

Haygood, the chairman of the Vidalia Onion Committee, said there will be plenty of Georgia-grown onions. But he said prices may be a little higher because sweet onion farmers in Texas were hit hard by a winter storm there.

“If the total demand of the product goes up, you may see a change at the retail level,” said Haygood, who owns a 375-acre (150-hectare) onion farm. “Usually you’re talking nickels and dimes per pound.”

The Vidalia Onion Festival is scheduled for April 22 through 25.

Average US price of gas holds steady at $2.94 per gallon

April 11, 2021 10:00 AM
