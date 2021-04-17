Busy March puts Port of Savannah on track for milestone year

Georgia officials say record cargo volumes in March have the Port of Savannah headed toward a big milestone in the 2021 fiscal year.

The Georgia Ports Authority said in a news release that Savannah is on track to handle 5 million container units of imports and exports when the fiscal year ends June 30.

That’s after the port saw 500,000 container units move across its docks in March, a record for that month that brought Savannah close to 4 million container units for the first nine months of the fiscal year.

The coronavirus pandemic kept growth at the Port of Savannah essentially flat in fiscal 2020, though business has roared back since.

Savannah is the nation’s fourth-busiest seaport for cargo shipped in containers. The large metal boxes are used to transport retail goods from consumer electronics to frozen chickens.