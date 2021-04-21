First Cash Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

First Cash Financial Services Inc. (FCFS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $33.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The pawn store posted revenue of $407.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $369.7 million.

First Cash Financial Services shares have declined almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 7% in the last 12 months.