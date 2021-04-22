Business

The First Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HATTIESBURG, Miss.

The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $16.6 million.

The Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 79 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $54.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $48.7 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

The First Bancshares shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

