Business

Insteel Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

MOUNT AIRY, N.C.

Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $14.9 million.

The Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share.

The maker of steel wire reinforcing for the concrete and construction industry posted revenue of $139 million in the period.

Insteel Industries shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 97% in the last 12 months.

