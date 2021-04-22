AT&T: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AT&T Inc. (T) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $7.55 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $43.94 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.76 billion.

AT&T shares have increased nearly 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has risen roughly 1% in the last 12 months.