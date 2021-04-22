IQVIA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $212 million.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, IQVIA expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.23 billion to $3.3 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $13.2 billion to $13.5 billion.

IQVIA shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 80% in the last 12 months.