Ford Mustang Mach-E so close to perfect safety rating, what held it back?

The all-electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E endured six crash tests and earned a "Top Safety Pick" rating, according to the respected Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

However, some Mach-E SUVs are considered safer than others.

It comes down to headlight quality.

The good-rated LED projector headlights come standard on the Mach-E Premium, GT and First Edition trim levels, which met the "Top Safety Pick" requirements. But the lights used to build the Select and California Route 1 trim levels are rated marginal, preventing the popular Mustang from earning an overall coveted "Top Safety Pick+."

"These headlights provided inadequate illumination on some curves," the report said.

Think of it this way, David Harkey, IIHS president, told the Free Press: Top Safety Picks are teams that make the playoffs and Top Safety Picks+ are teams in the championship games.

"The distinction in our plus rating is all about headlights. It's why Mach-E didn't get the top award," he said. "We're trying to make good headlights standard equipment across all trim levels, to make it easier for consumers. So when you're shopping for a vehicle, you don't have to ask about headlight 'A' or 'B' or 'C.'"

These independent crash safety studies have been conducted by the nonprofit group for more than two decades. IIHS is funded by the auto insurance industry as part of its goal to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage from vehicle crashes.

"All new models and new designs, including electric vehicles, go through our suite of tests," Harkey said. "We determine how well the vehicle protects the occupant when it strikes a barrier, when the vehicle gets clipped in a side impact, how strong its roof is and how well its head restraints protect you in a rear impact."

Testing also includes collision avoidance scenarios that focus on automatic emergency braking for vehicles and pedestrians. But in the end, headlights separate the men from the boys.

"That's what keeps a lot of vehicles off our list," Harkey said.

Engineers assess how much light is cast down the road, improving the driver's opportunity to see hazards and respond, and whether the light produced creates too much glare for an oncoming driver.

"You get demerits for that," Harkey said. "You have to create a headlight that provides light for the driver but not create glare. Lights on pickup trucks and some SUVs really struggle with the glare factor."

The group released a comprehensive safety list in February.

While many automakers have models on all lists, the gold standard for occupant protection during a crash and crash prevention based on recent tests was Volvo in 2020 and Hyundai/Kia/Genesis in 2021, Harkey said.

The four-door 2021 Ford Explorer and the Cadillac XT6 were the only Detroit Three-built vehicles to make the "Top Safety Picks+" list in 2021.

In January, the Mach-E was named the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year by a team of international jurors.

Also on Thursday, the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge, a small SUV, earned a "Top Safety Pick+" while earlier this year the all-electric Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback and Tesla Model 3 qualified for "Top Safety Pick+" awards.

Data shows rates of injury claims involving drivers and passengers of all-electric vehicles were more than 40% lower than for identical conventional models during 2011-19, IIHS said in its report. "The result is similar to an earlier study of hybrid vehicles, and one likely explanation is that the large batteries used in both types of vehicles make them substantially heavier."