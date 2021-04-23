Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May advanced 22.25 cents at $7.0825 a bushel; May rose 5 cents at $6.4750 a bushel; May oats was off 1.50 cents at $3.9850 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 3.75 cents at $15.2775 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell .95 cent at $1.1820 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle off .15 cent at $1.3392 a pound; April lean hogs rose .35 cent at 1.0837 a pound.

