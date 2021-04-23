Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May advanced 22.25 cents at $7.0825 a bushel; May rose 5 cents at $6.4750 a bushel; May oats was off 1.50 cents at $3.9850 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 3.75 cents at $15.2775 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell .95 cent at $1.1820 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle off .15 cent at $1.3392 a pound; April lean hogs rose .35 cent at 1.0837 a pound.