Centene: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $699 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $29.98 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.36 billion.

Centene expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $120.1 billion to $122.1 billion.

Centene shares have climbed roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 6.5% in the last 12 months.