RPC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RPC Inc. (RES) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $182.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.8 million.

The company's shares closed at $5. A year ago, they were trading at $2.82.