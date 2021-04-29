Baxter: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $298 million.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The drug and medical device maker posted revenue of $2.95 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.9 billion.

Baxter shares have increased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 11%.