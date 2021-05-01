Tukwila police respond to reports of shooting in Southcenter mall area

Stock photo Getty Images

Law enforcement officials responded Saturday to reports of a shooting at Westfield Southcenter mall.

Tukwila police said on social media they were on scene in response to reports of gunfire at the mall. Scanner traffic involving the report first started just before noon.

Officers are on scene of a reported shooting in the Southcenter District. Please avoid the area. More info will be shared as it becomes available. — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) May 1, 2021

Aerial footage from media on scene appeared to show at least two individuals on stretchers outside the mall. Tukwila police reported at 12:50 p.m. that two victims had been located on the scene with injuries and that officers from multiple jurisdictions were on scene.

At 12:25 p.m., Tukwila police reported that officers were clearing the mall.

“If you are sheltered in place in a store, please stay where you are until contacted by officers,” they reported.

Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol said law enforcement had closed all exits from I-5 and 405 to the mall.

In reference to the @TukwilaPD event at Southcenter. @wastatepatrol trooper have closed all exits from I-5 and 405 to the southcenter. Avoid area. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 1, 2021

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.