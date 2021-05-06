Luminex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Luminex Corp. (LMNX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $9.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The manufacturer of testing systems for biotechnology companies posted revenue of $110.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.1 million.

Luminex shares have climbed 60% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 3.5% in the last 12 months.