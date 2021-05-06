ACI Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Naples, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 15 cents per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $285.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, ACI Worldwide said it expects revenue in the range of $295 million to $305 million.

ACI Worldwide shares have decreased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 37% in the last 12 months.